Bakersfield Police Department responds to upcoming statewide curfew

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a statement posted to its Facebook page, the Bakersfield Police Department addressed concerns over the recently announced state-mandated curfew for counties in the purple tier. It reads, in full:
We have received several questions regarding new pandemic directives; to provide clarity, we will continue to prioritize emergency calls for service while balancing efforts to educate and encourage compliance with public health orders and guidelines related to this pandemic. We will not be responding to residences to check on the number of people in a home nor will we be conducting traffic stops or stopping community members moving about our city solely due to the hour of the day. #Update #COVID19 #BakersfieldBakersfield Police Department