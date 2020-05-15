Bakersfield National Cemetery still open for visitors Memorial Day weekend amid COVID-19 pandemic

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield National Cemetery will be open for visitation on Memorial Day weekend from sunrise to sunset.

Due to COVID-19, public events typically associated with Memorial Day, such as ceremonies and group placement of flags at gravesites, will not take place this year. However, the cemetery said visitors may continue placing flowers and small American flags at their veteran’s gravesite.

“(The) Bakersfield National Cemetery is committed to observing Memorial Day 2020 in a manner that honors those who sacrificed for our nation while protecting the health and safety of visitors and our team members,” said Cemetery Director Randy Heard.

The cemetery is limiting staff contact with visitors and will not be able to assist the public in locating gravesites.

The Gravesite Locator kiosk, located at the entrance to the Administrative Building, will not be operational because of concerns about sanitizing the unit and socially distancing visitors as they wait for the kiosk to become available, the cemetery said.

The National Cemetery Association has a mobile grave locator available for those who have mobile devices. The cemetery will post QR codes on signs throughout the cemetery to help link the visitors to the site.

Residents can also pay tributes virtually through the Veterans Legacy Memorial website. The site, originally launched in 2019, contains a memorial page for each veteran and service member interred in a Veterans Affairs national cemetery.

VLM will let online visitors leave a comment of tribute on a veteran’s page, introducing a new way to observe Memorial Day. All comments will be reviewed for appropriateness prior to being posted, the cemetery said.

Visitors should keep safety in mind when visiting the cemetery and to abide by all federal, state, and local guidelines including social distancing and use of face masks. The cemetery urges the pubic to consider visiting Friday, Saturday or Sunday to avoid possible crowds on Memorial Day.