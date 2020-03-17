Bakersfield Music Theater suspends all events due to coronavirus concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Music Theater and Stars Theater Restaurant said they are suspending all events as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives for the theater said events, including its Dancing at the Stars fundraiser on March 27 through 29, are suspended until determined by government officials and the CDC. The fundraiser will be rescheduled for a later date.

The theater said it will monitor the coronavirus situation and update subscribers, patrons and volunteers about future performances when appropriate.

BMT said is working on providing refunds to ticket holders to “Annie Get Your Gun” or “Middletown” and asks patrons to not call their box office as staff will work to contact ticket holders.