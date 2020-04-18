Bakersfield Mazda to offer free oil change and car wash to all healthcare workers amid COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield Mazda is offering a free oil change and car wash to all healthcare workers in Kern County to show appreciation during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to Bakersfield Mazda, they will offer an oil change and enhanced vehicle cleaning not just for Mazda owners, but for all makes and models free of charge from now until May 4th.

If you interested, you must make an appointment online at www.BakersfieldMazda.com. Be sure to show proof that you are a healthcare worker by having your badge or business card on hand.