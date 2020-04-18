Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Bakersfield Mazda to offer free oil change and car wash to all healthcare workers amid COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield Mazda is offering a free oil change and car wash to all healthcare workers in Kern County to show appreciation during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to Bakersfield Mazda, they will offer an oil change and enhanced vehicle cleaning not just for Mazda owners, but for all makes and models free of charge from now until May 4th.

If you interested, you must make an appointment online at www.BakersfieldMazda.com. Be sure to show proof that you are a healthcare worker by having your badge or business card on hand.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News