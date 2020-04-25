Bakersfield Mayor Goh urges patience, unity before opening city back up for business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mayor Karen Goh urged patience in a video message to the city Friday afternoon, saying that while the business community is anxious to get back to the business of business, it is also united in its determination to do it right.

“Our businesses want to and need to reopen, but they also want to do it right, in a deliberate and safe manner,” Goh said.

“I’m confident that when our businesses can reopen, we will see their creativity put to work to protect the health of customers and employees.”

Goh said she was happy to see competitors working side by side to develop a plan, but she did not set any dates or specific conditions for when Bakersfield may reopen.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has consistently declined to set a date to reopen. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recently said stay-at-home orders will remain in place at least until May 15 there.