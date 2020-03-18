Bakersfield Mayor Goh urges calm during coronavirus pandemic

There is no need to hoard items from grocery stores, Goh said

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh is reminding residents that there is no need for panic over the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor is delivering that message as people clear shelves and panic buy items from local stores. The hoarding is unnecesary she says. Basic necessities like food and water are plentiful. There are no food shortages and stores will re-stock.

“This is a time for us to think about our neighbors and to buy sufficient supplies for ourselves from the grocery store, but there is no need to hoard. We have sufficient supplies,” Goh said.

Goh also said government agencies are in constant communication and she contributes daily to conference calls with big city mayors.

She also said the public should not worry about testing.

“Our public health director is confident that we have enough testing kits in our community. Our urgent cares are prepared now, our hospitals our prepared, and so there is no need to panic about testing.”

Jeff Flores is a trustee with the Kern High School District. The district will close its campuses beginning Wednesday. He says plans are in place to feed students who need it.

“All our sights will offer nutrition and meals, meal allotment for both lunch and next-day’s breakfast in a safe manner at all of our sites. Just go to the site, it will be safely conducted, go home with it, and go with their nutrition that way,” Flores said.

While our routine way of life has changed, Mayor Goh says it’s important for people to know the basics: To wash their hands and practice social distancing.

Goh said she’s confident with what lies ahead.

“Bakersfield, California: We are going to be OK.”