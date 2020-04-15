Bakersfield Marathon pushed back a year due to coronavirus

The Bakersfield Marathon, which had been set for this November, is now being pushed back a year to November 2021, according to organizers.

The Active Bakersfield Alliance said the next marathon is being moved to Nov. 14, 2021 out of an abundance of caution due to the spread of COVID-19.

“Each year at the Bakersfield Marathon, we see our friends and neighbors come together to reach new heights, overcome obstacles and achieve their goals,” the organization said. “This year, we focus on coming together to help solve this global challenge instead. ABA hopes that postponing the race will help keep valuable focus and resources available to do so.”

For those who have already registered for the 2020 race, their entry will be automatically transferred to 2021. Any existing participants who would like a refund can get one by sending an email to directors@activebakersfield.org. Refunds should be requested prior to June 1, 2020.