Bakersfield lab offering antibody testing for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – COVID-19 antibody testing started Wednesday at a lab in Northwest Bakersfield. Physicians say the test is meant to let you know if you’ve had the virus, are over it and have therefore developed immunity for COVID-19.

The test involves taking a blood sample, putting it on a test strip and waiting for bands to appear in certain places, like a pregnancy test. All it takes is 10 minutes.

Arcpoint labs in Northwest Bakersfield is offering antibody testing for COVID-19 to anyone who wants to know if they’ve already had the virus and are now immune to it.

“Our real goal here is to provide resources for employers,” said Leslie Elliott. “When we were looking at this a month ago we thought this would be a solution for employers trying to get employees back to work.”

Leslie Elliott says the lab started testing Wednesday. By Friday morning, they had already tested more than 500 people.

Only about 2 percent of the tests came back positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

“Everyone wants to have the antibodies, but you can’t have them without the virus.”

So here is how it works. The test involves taking a blood sample. The blood goes on the testing strip. The testing strip looks for two different types of antibodies. LGG is one which means your body has fought off the virus and developed an immunity. LGM, the other, means your body is currently fighting the virus.

An antibody test works like this: when a virus enters your body, your body creates antibodies to attack it. It takes at least seven days from the time you get the virus for your immune system to create those antibodies. Then the antibodies stay in the blood for months or even years.

The test is $85. Due to the low number of test kits available, you are encouraged to call ahead or book an appointment online.