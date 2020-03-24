‘Bakersfield is counting on you’: Mayor Goh urges residents to comply with ‘Stay at Home’ coronavirus order

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh has posted a video message, urging residents to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Karen Goh posted the message to her Facebook page Monday evening.

Goh stressed the importance of following local and state guidelines on mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus urging people to stay home and continuing the practice of social distancing — staying at least six feet from others.

“Think of someone you care about and what you’d be willing to do to keep them safe,” Goh said. “Someone else staying at home can save the life of someone you love.”

She highlighted steps many have taken — including temporarily closing businesses and working from home — to help stop the spread of the virus.

She also stressed unity when it comes to dealing with the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Doing the right thing takes all of us […] Bakersfield is counting on you.”