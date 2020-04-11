Bakersfield hospitals receive thousands of donated masks

Boxes full of surgical masks were dropped off to local hospitals Friday thanks to a group working to deliver supplies to them.

The group called Hong Kongers 4 U.S. is delivering supplies to hospitals. CSUB professor Charles Lam made Friday’s delivery.

He says Adventist Health Bakersfield and Memorial hospitals received 2,000 masks.

Lam says the group was active during the democracy protests in Hong Kong last year and saw this as a way to give back to the U.S. for support.

They’ve made donations to other areas hit hard by the pandemic like the states of New York and Washington.