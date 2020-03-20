Bakersfield Heart Hospital staff to give blood next week amid dwindling supply due to coronavirus

Bakersfield Heart Hospital is hosting a Houchin Community Blood Bank blood drive on Monday due to blood donor shortages amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The blood drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the hospital, located at 3001 Sillect Ave. Hospital employees will be giving blood and the hospital is encouraging community members to come out and give blood as well.

The hospital said it, as well as the blood bank, is implementing precautions to ensure the safety of donors and staff during the drive.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to cancelled blood drives and blood donor shortages, the blood supply is dwindling locally and nationwide, and while they are busy contending with what is perhaps the most difficult period in their health care careers, Bakersfield Heart Hospital employees will step up Monday to give blood,” the hospital said.

