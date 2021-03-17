Bakersfield Heart Hospital holding drive-in COVID-19 memorial on Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Heart Hospital is holding a drive-thru COVID-19 memorial event on Thursday.

The memorial will be held from 6:30-7:15 p.m. at the hospital, located at 3001 Sillect Ave. The goal of the event is to recognize patients who have battled COVID-19 as well as the frontline workers at the hospital.

Attendees are urged to park in the hospital’s front parking lot. There will be guest speakers appearing every 15 minutes and KUZZ will broadcast part of the event, BHH said.

“Our lives changed so drastically, and in addition to the personal toll of the pandemic, Bakersfield Heart Hospital remained strong,” said CEO Michelle Oxford. “Hospitals don’t get a break; staff fight the battle alongside the patients daily. As we enter into the next phase of hope, BHH has been the number one hospital in the county vaccinating our community members and of this, we are very proud.”