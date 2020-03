BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Firefighters Relief Association fishing derby has been postponed to next year because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The derby has been rescheduled for Feb. 6, according to a news release.

Tickets purchased online will be refunded, and those who bought tickets at one of the three tackle shops in town can either have their money refunded or keep the tickets for a free T-shirt at next year’s event.