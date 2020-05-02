Bakersfield Downtown Drive-in hosts free movie screening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With local movie theaters closed, you can still catch a flick with your family.

On Friday night, Bakersfield Downtown Drive-in hosted an event where people were invited to watch a free drive-in movie. You drive up and listen to the movie through your radio.

Moviegoers watched “Hook” and “Big Fish.” There were no vendors or restrooms so everyone practices social distancing.

On Saturday, May 2 at 8:30 p.m., they’re set to screen “Pulp Fiction” at 20th and K streets.

The event is free.