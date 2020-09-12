Coronavirus
Bakersfield CVS Pharmacy locations now offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CVS Pharmacy is now offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at five of its Bakersfield locations. 

Patients must register in advance and schedule an appointment for the test. Upon arrival at a participating location, patients are required to stay in their cars and go to the CVS Pharmacy drive-thru window to complete their test. No testing will take place inside the pharmacies themselves. 

The following Bakersfield CVS locations are offering the free tests: 11300 Ming Ave., 2690 Mt. Vernon Ave., 6500 S. Union Ave., 9628 Rosedale Hwy. and 6601 Stine Rd. 

For more information, click here.

