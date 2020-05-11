Coronavirus
Bakersfield Condors cancels remainder of season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The American Hockey League, which includes the Bakersfield Condors, has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

The 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs are also canceled due to the health crisis.

Instead, the league will prepare for the next season.

They said in a statement they’re grateful to the National Hockey League for their support and they look forward to returning next season.  

The standings as of March 12th are considered final and be used as the basis for league awards.

