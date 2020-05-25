Bakersfield comes out to parks during Memorial Day weekend amid concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The grills were fired up at Kern local parks Sunday, the second day of the long Memorial Day weekend.

Jake Vicera had not planned to go to Hart Park Sunday, let alone be in the United States. Sunday was supposed to be his special day; he planned to be in the Philippines marrying the love of his life with hundreds of friends and relatives looking on.

But in light of the coronavirus pandemic, that country enacted a new law:

“‘No more big gatherings,” Vicera said, which is why he and his bride to be, in addition to a few relatives, decided to gather at Hart Park Sunday for a quiet get-together.

“We’re celebrating here because we don’t have a wedding,” he said.

Members of the Vicera family were not the only ones at hart park Sunday. In fact, hundreds of cars were inside the park but people seemed to be enjoying the day while keeping their space.

“People are spread apart so there’s nothing to worry,” Vicera continued.

Highland High School senior Cole Mendenhall was also celebrating a special milestone at the park.

“Graduate, 2020!” he said with excitement.

He and his family came to the park Sunday to take official senior pictures. His attitude on graduating during the COVID era.

“I’m usually really laid back, no reason not to be.”

While social distancing is a concern at the park, a experts say another worry is the Kern River. Even if the waterway appears shallow, they say the mighty Kern can appear deceiving.

That’s why Vicera pointed out he has no plans to enter the water.

“We’re going to stay away from kern river, we’re just going to stay here.”

Across town at the Park at River Walk, groups appeared to be complying with social distance guidelines.

The Medina family relished in the tunes of their 8th grade son, Andy. But there was a disappointment:

“There were no flags today. We were sad,” said Melissa Medina, referring to the annual event known as “A Thousand Flags”, which takes place at the park every year on Memorial Day weekend. However, this year, no such event will take place.

Flags or no flags, Medina said she and her family will honor those who gave everything for our nation.

“We came to honor those who served for us, and who have passed. We’re here to honor and spend the day with family. So we’re enjoying the freedom and we’re excited to be out and about.”