BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College will host its first mass drive-thru vaccination clinic Sunday at the Panorama Drive campus.

The vaccine clinic is by appointment only at the campus at 1801 Panorama Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Orgainzers said they will distribute 1,000 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines during the clinic.

To schedule an appointment visit this website.