Bakersfield College receives approval to be COVID-19 vaccination site

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has confirmed that its Student Health and Wellness Center was recently approved by the state to be a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The college said it is waiting to be given vaccine doses so that it can open a clinic on the campus. It is unknown at this time when the clinic could open or how many people could receive the vaccine.

“We are excited to invite the community back to the home of the Renegades for their vaccines,” the college said in a statement. “BC is strongly committed to being not only an engaged community partner, but a critical part of this community-wide solution. We are so thankful to Kern County Public Health and all the partners who have come together to provide access to the community to the vaccines.”

BC’s nursing and public health students are already assisting various clinics throughout the county to vaccinate residents. The college has also hosted several testing events in partnership with the Latino COVID-19 Task Force and Kern County Public Health.