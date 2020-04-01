Bakersfield College partners with local hospitals to allow nursing students to work during the COVID-19 outbreak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Hospitals desperate for help in Kern County will now receive support from nursing students at Bakersfield College.

One of those students is Shantelle Rubio, who is in her last semester at BC.

She and her fellow soon-to-be graduates say they want to do everything, for they are anxious to get to work and help coronavirus patients in Kern County.

“We wanted to get out there and be able to help all these local hospitals,” said Rubio.

Rubio points to the shortage of nurses in Kern County as a reason for them to get an early start.

“We want to be able to give them some relief and then also be able to serve our community and make sure everybody is getting enough care,” said Rubio. “That is the biggest message I want to send to everybody in the community.”

Longtime nurse and current Bakersfield College facility member, Cindy Collier, agrees, saying these students exemplify what it means to serve.

“As health care workers, that’s what we do; we went into the business of caring for patients and serving our community,” said Collier.

So, Bakersfield College partnered with Bakersfield Heart Hospital, Dignity Healthcare Systems, and Kern Medical to allow Rubio to join the battle against COVID-19.

“We are in the middle of it, so that’s why this is so important because they may never experience something like this again,” said Collier. “This is a win-win for the students and our community.”

Therefore, as Rubio and her classmates get ready to work alongside these brave nurses, she wants those suffering in Kern County to know that Bakersfield College is here to help.

“I want the community to know we are there for them,” said Rubio.