Bakersfield College offering 4 free noncredit business courses as extension of Back to College program

Bakersfield College has announced four free new noncredit courses as part of its new Back to College program, designed for those who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The noncredit Pathway to Employment courses are: Intro to Careers, Office Procedures, Best Practice in Customer Service, Intro to Word Processing, and Foodservice Sanitation and Safety.

The college said each of the classes will be entirely online. Nine-hour courses can be completed in two days and others, 18-hour courses, can be completed in four days.

Enrollment in the new courses begin today, with classes starting on June 15, according to the college.

To register or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/2YFFryG.