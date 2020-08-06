Bakersfield College nursing students to help distribute free PPE to local healthcare providers today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of Bakersfield College nursing students will help distribute personal protective equipment to local healthcare providers today.

The college said more than 40 students volunteered to assist with the distribution of N95 masks, surgical masks, gowns, gloves and face shields in the parking lot behind Maya Cinemas, located at 1000 California Ave., as part of a drive-through event.

The free equipment is being provided by the California Medical Association in partnership with the Office of Emergency Services.

“I am so proud that our students have answered the call to action to support our healthcare community at this crucial time,” said Carla Gard, associate dean of nursing at BC. “Since the start of the pandemic, Bakersfield College students have stepped up to the fight. Our nursing students volunteered to work at local healthcare facilities and our Industrial Design students printed face shields using 3D printers to fill the local need for PPE. Now, the PPE distribution event will put even more protective gear into the hands that need it the most.”

The college said volunteers will be checking attendees, loading equipment, conducting traffic as well as setting up and breaking down the event, which starts at 10 a.m. and lasts through 2 p.m.

“I’m thankful for our relationship with the Bakersfield College nursing program,” said Chrisy Muchow, executive director at the Kern County Medical Society. “I was overwhelmed by the immediate response from their nursing students to help us get critical PPE supplies out to medical providers who need the equipment now more than ever.”