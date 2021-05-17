Bakersfield College nursing students holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics in June, July

Coronavirus
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College nursing students will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on June 10. 

The clinic will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Hindu Temple of Kern County, located at 6700 Valleyview Dr. The students will hold another clinic on July 8 at the same time and place. Doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed at the events. 

Appointments for all of BC’s clinics can be made on MyTurn.ca.gov.

