Bakersfield College nursing students holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics in June, July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College nursing students will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on June 10.

The clinic will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Hindu Temple of Kern County, located at 6700 Valleyview Dr. The students will hold another clinic on July 8 at the same time and place. Doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed at the events.

Appointments for all of BC’s clinics can be made on MyTurn.ca.gov.

More coronavirus news on KGET.com