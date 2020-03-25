Bakersfield College launching five-week Back to College program to help displaced workers

Bakersfield College is announcing a Back to College program aimed at bringing displaced workers back into the workforce with new skills.

In response to rising unemployment due to the coronavirus and in anticipation of an increased need in the coming weeks and months, Bakersfield College will support the local community and economy with a late-start five-week semester to bring students back to college.

“Now that Bakersfield College has been 100 percent online for instruction and student services, we are turning our attention to how we can help our larger community,” said President Sonya Christian. “Our faculty and counselors created a five-week program to help transition members of our community back into the workforce during these uncertain times. The entirety of this program — all of the courses, enrollment, our student and academic support — will take place online.”

The Back to College program will feature three options of six, seven or 13 units, with financial aid available to help cover the cost of courses as well as other expenses. These courses will start students on a pathway that would allow them to complete a degree at Bakersfield College or transfer to a four-year institution, the college said.

Academic Support Services, including virtual tutoring and writing center sessions, will be available for all courses, according to BC.

Online sessions to guide students through the enrollment process will take place next week, starting March 30. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2wDcXdl.