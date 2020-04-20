Bakersfield College holding Virtual Recruitment Day this week

Bakersfield College is holding a Virtual Recruitment Day on Wednesday where job-seekers can learn more about open positions at the college and beyond.

The college said it will be holding back-to-back sessions where employers will present job opportunities and the details of the application process to potential candidates. These sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Zoom.

The employers participating in Wednesday’s event come from a wide range of industries, including human resources, construction, healthcare, retail and law enforcement.

The event is open to job-seeking students, their families and members of the public, BC said.

Pre-registration is encouraged and can be done at https://bit.ly/3bEtzk0