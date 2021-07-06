Bakersfield College holding pop-up vaccine clinic Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The smoke may have cleared with the holiday weekend behind us but for many local families, the anguish of a missing pet goes on.

Fireworks can be big, loud and beautifully colorful explosive balls of fire. It's what attract us but the same qualities do the opposite for our furry friends.

Firework activity in Bakersfield increased steadily in the days leading up to the Fourth of July.But it was the cacophony of pyrotechnics the night of the Fourth that pushed many pets over the edge and away from their homes in a panic. Many of them ending up in animal shelters.

This morning Bakersfield Animal Care Center was at max capacity, 41 dogs, with another nine in route.