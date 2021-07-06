Coronavirus
Bakersfield College holding pop-up vaccine clinic Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s vaccination team will host a pop-up vaccine clinic Thursday at the Hindu Temple of Kern County.

The clinic will run from 5-8 p.m. at 6700 Valleyview Dr. and will accept both appointments and walk-ups, according to a BC news release. BC’s nursing students will be distributing first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine. There will also be limited quantities of the Pfizer vaccine available.

To register for an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov. For more information on BC’s vaccination team, visit here.

