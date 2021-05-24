Bakersfield College holding pop-up vaccine clinic June 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s Student Health and Wellness Center will host a pop-up vaccine clinic June 1 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

The clinic will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church at 800 Baker St. and will accept both appointments and walk-ups, according to a BC news release. A second clinic will be held at the church June 29.

“It’s so important to have the vaccines available, reaching every resident throughout our communities,” City Councilman Andrae Gonzalez said in the release. “I am so thankful for the partners who are coming together to make these community clinics happen, especially BC’s nursing students.”

Appointments for all of BC’s clinics can be made here. For more information, click here.

The release said the pop-up clinic was made possible thanks to Gonzalez, the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Centric Foundation and Upside Productions.