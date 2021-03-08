Bakersfield College holding first COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.

The college’s first vaccination clinic is set for Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Levinson Hall, 1801 Panorama Dr. The clinic is for all eligible individuals, which includes people 65 years of age and older as well as educators and ag workers.

Residents will need to bring a photo ID, insurance card and a VipMD registration packet. To register, click here.

Another clinic will be held on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. in Levinson Hall. The college said it will be distributing the new one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine during this clinic. Register for an appointment here.

With the support of Dignity Health, Bakersfield College will hold a drive-thru Moderna vaccination clinic in the stadium parking lot on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The college has created a map to help show residents how the drive-thru clinic will work. Click here to register.

Lastly, a clinic will be held at the Delano campus, located at 1450 Timmons Ave., on March 15 from 3-6 p.m. You can register for an appointment here.