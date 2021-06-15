Bakersfield College holding COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Mercado Latino on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is holding a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Mercado Latino on Friday.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 2105 Edison Hwy. The clinic, which accepts both appointments and walk-ups, will be distributing Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Bakersfield College is set to hold another pop-up clinic at Mercado Latino on July 16 to distribute second doses of the vaccine. Those who are unable to make this date for their second dose will be scheduled for appointments at the college’s Student Health and Wellness Center.

To register for Friday’s clinic, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and enter the zip code 93305.