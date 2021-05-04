Bakersfield College holding 2 COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is holding two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.

The first clinic will be held on Friday from 1-3 p.m. at David Nelson Pocket Park, located at 1511 Niles St. The second will be a drive-thru clinic held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the college, located at 1801 Panorama Dr.

BC said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be distributed during Friday’s clinic and the Moderna vaccine will be distributed during Saturday’s clinic.

The clinics are part of a partnership between the college and Councilman Andrae Gonzales, Upside Productions and the Centric Health Foundation.

“It’s so important to have the vaccines available, reaching every resident throughout our communities,” Gonzales said. “I am so thankful for the partners who are coming together to make this clinic happen at the David Nelson Pocket Park, especially BC’s nursing students. These future nurses have been at every opportunity they can find to help distribute the vaccines and I couldn’t be more grateful for their service.”

The clinics are appointment-only through MyTurn.ca.gov. Enter the zip code 93305 to view the Bakersfield College Student Health and Wellness Center.