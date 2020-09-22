Bakersfield College Foundation launches new Student Emergency Fund to help students impacted by COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The Bakersfield College Foundation has launched a new Student Emergency Fund to help students facing financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college said this fund will help students with short-term housing, electronic equipment, securing internet access for virtual learning and more. Grants are offered on a one-time basis to students who are nominated or identified through a staff or faculty member.

Students who are nominated can then submit an application through BC’s Financial Aid Office, at which point the college will verify how the fund can best augment the federal financial aid already available to the student.

“The Foundation is deeply grateful for all who have come together to make the BC Student Emergency Fund a reality for Renegades in need,” said BC Foundation Executive Director Cheryl Scott. “The generosity shown by corporate partners such as Aera Energy, community members, and our Renegade family will continue to provide critical financial assistance necessary for students to manage through these unprecedented times.”

The Foundation is seeking additional donors and partners as the pandemic continues to affect students throughout the semester. The BC Foundation Board of Directors has committed to matching donations up to a total of $39,000, according to the college.

To make a contribution or for more information, visit the BC Foundation website or call 661-395-4800.