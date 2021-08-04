Bakersfield City School District details COVID-19 safety plan for new school year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District provided new details Tuesday on its COVID-19 safety plan for the new school year.

Tim Fulenwider, executive director of Instructional Support Services, said during yesterday’s board meeting that students will be required to wear masks indoors. However, masks will not be required outdoors and there will be no temperature screenings or physical distancing limits.

“We are required by the state of California to do this,” Fulenwider said of the indoor mask requirement. “We don’t have an option to not require this to be done. We have to follow that guidance.”

Some exceptions to the mask rule include children under 2 years old, people with medical conditions that prevents or prohibits the wearing of a mask and people who would face a work-related risk if they had to wear a mask.

Masks will be provided to students if they need one, Fulenwider said.

“We have an abundance of face coverings at our school sites,” he said. “Our intent is to help students and make sure they have a clear, healthy mask to the extent possible.”

Fulenwider said there will be full busing, meal breaks as well as recesses, according to the district. However, a few things are still being put on pause for the time being, including some in-person events, field trips and indoor sports. Visitation will also be limited to essential visitors only, according to the plan.

School offices will open on Monday, according to the district.