Bakersfield City School District creates site tracking confirmed COVID cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield City School District on Thursday announced the creation of a COVID-19 Dashboard that will be updated weekly and show the number of confirmed cases of the virus at district schools and facilities.

“Bakersfield City School District is a microcosm of our community,” district spokeswoman Tabatha Mills said in a news release. “As our community experiences COVID-19, so does our district. To ensure our community understands the impact of COVID-19 locally, BCSD released the BCSD COVID-19 Dashboard.”

The dashboard lists the number of in-person students and staff, number of confirmed cases and what percentage of the total population that number represents.

