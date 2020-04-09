Bakersfield City Council approves plan to defer some small business fees, tax payments during COVID-19 pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council approved a relief plan for local businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council met Wednesday evening where they voted unanimously to defer payments of some taxes and fees for businesses who are struggling amid the pandemic.

The council also approved a resolution to lend $1.7 million in Measure N money to the Housing Authority for the construction of 28 unites of affordable housing at several locations in Bakersfield.

Additionally, the Bakersfield Homeless Center will received $1.1 million in grant money for an expansion project at the facility.