Bakersfield City Council approves millions for local coronavirus relief programs

Funding will also go toward redesign of Brundage Lane homeless center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council approved the allocation of more than $33 million in funding from the CARES Act for coronavirus aid and relief.

The city voted to approve $10 million for a small business grant program that would give small businesses forgivable loans to help with payroll and operating costs.

The city council also approved $5 million for a rental assistance program in partnership with the Kern Housing Authority. The money would help tenants who are unable to pay rent due to the pandemic and help property owners who are also impacted.

The council also approved $2 million for updates to the Brundage Lane Navigation Center.

The money will be spent on redesigning the Navigation Center to make it compliant with mitigating COVID-19.

Some of the changes include bed spacing meal preparation areas, common areas and the air filtration system.

It’s all being done to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and keep the homeless people who visit the center safe.