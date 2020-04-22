Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital offering online videos to help cope with pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is offering online videos and Facebook Live interviews to help cope with the stress and uncertainty arising from the coronavirus pandemic, a news release said.

On Mondays, the hospital posts a short video to its Facebook page featuring one of its therapists performing breathing or other exercises to help with relaxation or mindfulness.

Longer videos are posted Wednesdays with a therapist who, so far, has tackled topics on how to manage anger and how to cope with isolation or living in close quarters with others.

And on Fridays, Facebook Live interviews are conducted to give insight into patient care, provide tips from the hospital’s nurse educator on staying safe in our current environment and relay information on different partnerships the hospital has with other entities. This week’s interview will be with a member of the Bakersfield Fire Department.

Lastly, the hospital is partnering with local agencies to give away goody bags containing activities for residents. The drive-up event is tentatively scheduled for Monday, the release said.

To schedule a free confidential assessment with the hospital, call 398-1800. The hospital is located at 5201 White Lane.