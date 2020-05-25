Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital holding Drive-Up Goodie Bag Give-A-Way next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is be hosting another Drive-Up Goodie Bag Give-A-Way event next week.

The giveaway will take place on June 5 between 9 a.m. and noon, or while supplies last, at 5201 White Ln. Attendees will be able to pick up a CARES package full of activities and goodies for adults and children of all ages. No more than two packets will be given out per vehicle.

“Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital wants to reassure their community that they are here to help support them at any time,” the hospital said.

For more information, call 661-398-1800.