Bakersfield Animal Shelter, animal control change in service and availability amid COVID-19 concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– The Bakersfield Animal Shelter and City of Bakersfield Animal Control Field Services Unit have announced they have implemented new protocols as part of the ongoing COVID-19 response.
According to the statement, these protocols begin on Thursday and are our of abundance of caution to protect the staff and community as a whole.
Animal Control Field Services
Animal impounds will be limited to:
• Stray aggressive
• Stray sick or injured
• Animal cruelty cases requiring immediate medical care
• Stray confined dogs, if necessary
• All licensing should be completed on the city website online licensing module
at https://licensepet.com/wl3/reg/bakrwl
Animal Care Center
In order to observe prudent social distancing guidelines, the Animal Care
Shelter, 201 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, will be closed to non-essential operations,
i.e. walk-in visitors or other foot traffic with no point of business with the shelter;
• All Owner and Stray Surrenders will be suspended, unless a dog or cat presents
as a public safety risk, severe behavior and/or urgent medical need.
• All Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) surgeries will be suspended.
• Additional Services still being provided by appointment only; as available:
– Lost/Found
– Return To Owner (RTO)
– Adoptions
•Transfer Partners will be allowed to pull animals, by appointment with the Rescue
Coordinator
Officials stated appointments can be scheduled by calling 661-832-7387, ext. 201.
They ask when you arrive for your appointment, wait in your car and call 661-556-
7687 and a staff member will assist you.