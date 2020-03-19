Bakersfield and Kern County restaurants, grocery stores offering curbside and delivery services

The following grocery stores have curbside pick-up, delivery, and other options:
- Walmart — Walmart said it will adjust store hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning March 19, and it will open one hour early to seniors aged 60 and up before regular store hours on Tuesdays, beginning March 24. Order online at https://grocery.walmart.com/
- Target — Starting March 18, the first hour of shopping every Wednesday will be reserved for “vulnerable guests,” according to a press release from the retail giant. Target stores will also be closing early, at 9 p.m. local time, so employees can clean and restock the stores. Make pick up orders at https://www.target.com/c/drive-up/-/N-9d42z
- Vallarta Supermarkets — Vallarta said it will open all of its stores in California at 7 a.m. for seniors aged 65 and older, pregnant women and people with disabilities to do their shopping before the rest of the public as people stock up on items amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The following restaurants have curbside pick-up and delivery options:
Restaurants are now closed for dine-ins and should only offer drive-thru, pick-up and delivery options.
- Wiki’s Wine Dive & Grill: Curbside pick-up, DoorDash, GrubHub, Restaurant Runner deliveries, family style meals
- Fit Pantry: Drive-thru
- The Petroleum Club: Curbside pick-up, take-out
- The 18Hundred: Curbside pick-up, take-out
- Home Bakersfield: Curbside pick-up, delivery, family style meals
- Dionysus Brewing Company: Curbside pick-up, walk-in to-go beers, local delivery within 15 miles
- Locale Farm to Table: lasagna trays for pick-up
- Hon Ramen: Phone orders and pick-up, Uber Eats deliveries
- Soy & Spice Cafe: Take-out, Postmates delivery
- Bagels & Blenderz: Take-out, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates deliveries
- Renae’s Cafe: Pick-up, to-go orders, delivery in surrounding areas
- Maui Pho: Take-out, drive-thru, Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates deliveries
- Rockin’ Crawfish: Curbside pick-up, take-out, DoorDash, Uber Eats, GrubHub deliveries
- Original Roadhouse Steakhouse: Curbside pick-up, DoorDash, GrubHub deliveries
- The Crest Bar and Grill: Curbside pick-up, to-go orders
- Haveli Indian Grill: Curbside pick-up, take-out, delivery
- Si-Señor Mexican Grill: Curbside pick-up, take-out, delivery, drive-thru
- Rosemary’s Family Creamery: to-go orders
- Hungry Hunger Steakhouse: Curbside pick-up, DoorDash delivery
- Mossman’s Fish & Chips: Curbside pick-up, to-go orders, family style meals
- The Old Hacienda Mexican Restaurant: Curbside pick-up, family style meals
- Manuel’s Casa De Mariscos: Curbside pick-up, take-out
- Willow Ranch Restaurant: take-out, delivery
- Amigos Pizza: pick-up, delivery
- The Hen’s Roost: take-out, drive-up service
- Broken Yolk Café: Curbside pickup
- Sequoia Sandwich Company: Curbside pick-up, take-out, delivery
- Frugatti’s: Curbside pick-up, family style meals
- Luigi’s: Curbside pick-up, take-out, family style meals
- Sorella Ristorante Italiano: Curbside pick-up, phone orders, family style meals
- KC Steakhouse: Curbside pick-up, take-out, delivery
- Modern Grub: Pre-orders, home delivery, pick-up
- Eureka Burger: curbside pick-up
- Dot x Ott: Curbside pick-up, grab & go, farm box delivery, grocery, family style meals
- Angry Barnyard BBQ: Family style meals, curbside pick-up
- Dickey’s BBQ: Curbside pick-up
- La Costa Mariscos Riverwalk location: to-go orders
- New Vintage Grill: Curbside pick-up
- Cubbies Chicago Style Pizza: Curbside pick-up, delivery, take-out
- PorkChop & Bubba’s: Curbside pick-up
- Moo Creamery: Curbside pick-up, delivery on orders over $100 withing 10 miles, online ordering for take-out
- Pyrenees French Bakery: Order ahead for pick-up
- Cafe Smitten: Curbside pick-up, take-out
- Covenant Coffee: curbside pick-up
- Rio Acai Bowls: Curbside pick-up, drive-thru at Southwest location, free delivery in Bakersfield every Thursday between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice
- Coconut Joes: Curbside pick-up
- Chef Lino’s Grill: Curbside pick-up, take-out
- Salty’s BBQ: Pick-up, drive-thru at White Lane location, free delivery with Uber Eats
- Temblor Brewing Company: Curbside pick-up, free home delivery for orders over $50
- Sonder: Curbside pick-up, take-out
- Flame Broiler: Curbside pick-up, take-out
- Mauricio’s Grill & Cantina: Curbside pick-up
- Iguana’s Grill & Cantina: take-out, family style meals
- Victor’s Mexican Grill: Curbside pick-up
- Wool Growers: Curbside pick-up, take-out, family style meals
- Chef’s Noodle Bar: Curbside pick-up, family style meals
- Jake’s Tex-Mex: Curbside pick-up, take-out
- Camino Real Kitchen & Tequila: Family style meals, curbside pick-up
- BBQ Factory: Curbside pick-up, take-out
- Primetime BBQ: Fully stocked meat counter
- Benji’s French Basque: Curbside pick-up, take-out
- NV Catering: Curbside pick-up, online ordering, family style meals
