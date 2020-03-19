Bakersfield and Kern County food distribution resources

Schools across the county are officially closed, but many are still offering meals to students. Businesses and organizations that are offering food deliveries will also be added to this list.
- Wasco Union High School/Wasco Independence High School: Providing free breakfast/lunch combination meal to all children ages 2 to 18. There will be a “walk-up” or “drive-up” location available between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Wasco High School cafeteria and Independence High School. Meals will also be available in Lost Hills at their school sites and the Wonderful Community Park.
- Palm Avenue Middle School (Wasco Union Elementary School District): Providing free breakfast and lunch to all children 18 years and under. Bagged meals will be offered as a “grab and go” service between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be a drive thru service available to pick up meals. Palm Avenue is located at 1017 Palm Ave. in Wasco.
- Kern High School District schools: Providing free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 2 to 18. All schools operated by KHSD will serve “grab and go” meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Bakersfield City School District schools: Providing free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 2 to 18. Kids will be able to take a sack lunch and breakfast home between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at a majority of their locations. Call your school for details.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County: Offering meals to all children who are 18 years of age and younger. The meals will be “to-go” for non-club members.
- League of Dreams/Brooklyn’s BBQ: Delivering family pack meals to families of disabled children who are not going out or the elderly in self-isolation.
Coronavirus Tips and Information
Know the symptoms: Below are symptoms of the coronavirus, flu or allergies.
Latest Coronavirus Posts:
- Foster drive-up gets hundreds of animals into homes
- District Attorney’s office warns against price gouging
- GET reducing hours starting Monday, laying off around 30 employees
- Lakers, Celtics players test positive for coronavirus
- Kern High School District adjusts meal service times and locations
- Volatility continues to shake oil prices
- State tax filing deadline pushed back to July 15