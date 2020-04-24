Baker to Vegas law enforcement race postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the current outbreak of COVID-19 and the impact it has on all of our law enforcement officers and the communities we serve, (Los Angeles Police Revolver and Athletic Club) is postponing Baker to Vegas 2020,” says a message on the relay’s website.

The club said it’s in discussions to move the event to the fall.

Hundreds of thousands of law enforcement officers — including district and U.S. attorneys and probation officers — have participated in the race since it was first organized more than 20 years ago.