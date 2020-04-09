Auto repair company taking extra measures to help keep customers safe from COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the dangers of the novel coronavirus, a local auto repair shop is taking extra precautions — including picking up vehicles for repairs or service — so customers don’t have to engage in unnecessary contact.

G&G Auto Repair says its workers disinfect and sanitize all areas of the shop, and its technicians wash their hands and put on a new pair of disposable gloves for each repair and when doing test drives or inspections.

Vehicle inspection results, estimates and authorizations can be sent by text or email, the company said in a news release. There are also payment options where contact isn’t necessary, and documents can be sent electronically.

To get vehicles to G&G’s shop at 3410 Fruitvale Ave., customers can use the outside key drop and request form at the shop, pull up and call upon arrival and leave the keys inside or schedule a vehicle pickup at home or work.

“We’ll wear fresh gloves when driving to you and sanitize on our way out of the vehicle, and offer contactless handoff of your keys,” the release says.