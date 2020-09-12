August was the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the decline in Kern County, deaths continue to cause concern for experts. The latest numbers show August was the deadliest month.

The latest data on deaths related to COVID-19, show the state models were dead on. At the beginning of August, the state models predicted 318 lives lost by Sept. 1. In reality, 319 people died through the end of August. It’s important to note that there is a lag in reporting deaths, so the number could still increase. That’s why you’ll see several days with no new deaths and then a surge.

Three to four people a day are dying from the virus.

There has been a large drop-off in total cases. The county has been under 200 new cases for nearly a month. The county was at nearly 800 cases a day in early July.

Health officials are concerned about whether the recent Labor Day holiday will bring another surge in cases.