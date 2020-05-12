At least one COVID-19 death reported at local nursing facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another local skilled nursing facility has reported at least one death from COVID-19.
According to data from the California Department of Public Health, at least one death of a resident has been reported at the Orchards Post Acute on 34th Street. In addition, there is at least one COVID-19 case among residents and workers.
The CDPH does not report specific numbers. Instead, it only states if a facility has fewer than 11 deaths and cases.
The Kern County Public Health Department said the state has jurisdiction over the facility.
The news comes as 9 deaths and 108 cases have been reported at the Kingston Healthcare Center as of yesterday.