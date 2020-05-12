At least one COVID-19 death reported at local nursing facility

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another local skilled nursing facility has reported at least one death from COVID-19.

According to data from the California Department of Public Health, at least one death of a resident has been reported at the Orchards Post Acute on 34th Street. In addition, there is at least one COVID-19 case among residents and workers.

The CDPH does not report specific numbers. Instead, it only states if a facility has fewer than 11 deaths and cases.

The Kern County Public Health Department said the state has jurisdiction over the facility.

The news comes as 9 deaths and 108 cases have been reported at the Kingston Healthcare Center as of yesterday.