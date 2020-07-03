At least 3 Frito Lay facility employees test positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frito Lay confirmed that several employees at its Bakersfield facility tested positive for COVID-19. 17 News has learned that at least three employees have tested positive.

In a statement sent to 17 News, the company says “a limited number of employees” tested positive for the virus, and the employees are being quarantined.

The company says it has taken steps to notify people who have had contact with the people who contracted the the virus and have asked them to self-quarantine for two weeks. Frito Lay says it is following CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting its facility.

The company adds there is currently no evidence of food or food packaging posing a risk of transmitting the new coronavirus.