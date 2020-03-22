At graveside service for Marine vet, some mourners could only wave from a distance

Perhaps 40 people came to pay their respects to Gregg Hazle Friday at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Hugs were in very short supply.

Hazle, who served with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, died March 15 at age 84, a day after suffering a stroke. All three of his children were able to travel from their homes around the country, and the service was held Friday, said Hazle’s widow Nancy.

But cemetery officials were limiting the number of mourners to 10 and turning away the rest because of concerns about the highly contagious COVID-19 virus. Several mourners watched from a distance as only immediate family, for the most part, gathered around the gravesite. Some mourners didn’t even do that. Told they could not approach the outdoor service, they simply left, some before Mrs. Hazle even realized they’d come.



“The rest of us waved from a distance and drove home,” Sandra Larson, who had hoped to attend, wrote in a text message. “I am so sorry she is going through this without friends being able to give hugs.”

A few hugs were distributed, though, among members of Hazle’s immediate family. “You’re standing right next to each other,” Mrs. Hazle said. “You don’t think about it. It just happens.”

She isn’t convinced the cemetery’s restrictions were completely justified.

“It’s terrible,” said Mrs. Hazle, who was married 30 years. “You’re standing out in fresh air for 15 minutes. It was really bizarre.”

Social distancing guidelines at funerals are disappointing mourners across the country.

“Everybody’s doing the fist bumps and the elbow bumps,” Ted Ratajczyk, executive director of Catholic Cemeteries, told the Chicago Sun-Times. His organization is recommending funerals be limited to 10 people, standing six feet apart, with graveside rather than chapel services.

“What we in the funeral service have done to bring comfort to the mourners, to the families, has basically come to a screeching halt,” Leonard Zielinski, of the Cook County (Ill.) Funeral Directors Association, told the Sun-Times.



