BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblymember Tom Lackey (R – Palmdale) is back home after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

The Assemblymember from Palmdale posted to social media that he is back home and resting. He was being treated for COVID-19 at Palmdale Regional Medical Center.

Lackey represents the 36th Assembly District which includes a portion of Kern County including Rosamond, California CIty and Edwards Air Force Base.

Lackey is one of two state lawmakers to be diagnosed with COVID-19.