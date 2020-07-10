Assemblymember Tom Lackey hospitalized with COVID-19

Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, speaks at the Capitol, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State Assemblymember Tom Lackey, who represents a portion of Kern County, is hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

On his Facebook page, Republican Tom Lackey of Palmdale announced he is receiving treatment at Palmdale Regional Medical Center. He represents the state’s 36th Assembly District which includes Rosamond, California City and Edwards Air Force Base.

The announcement comes as the state legislature pushed back the date for lawmakers to return to Sacramento to July 27. Lackey is one of two state lawmakers to acquire the virus, but his chief of staff says the three-term assemblymember is receiving excellent treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.