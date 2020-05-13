Arvin votes to require masks in the workplace

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Arvin could become the only place in Kern County where employees are required to wear masks on the job.

The city council meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. to consider an ordinance to require face coverings.

While the county and other Kern cities try to loosen coronavirus protection measures, the mayor of Arvin wants to a crackdown.

In the interest of health and safety, he says, everyone should wear a mask.

“Anytime they interact with the public, anytime they prepare food, anytime they enter a room that is visited by the public,” said Jose Gurrola.​

The ordinance isn’t clear on whether employers will provide the mask or if employees will have to bring their own.​

“The ordinance is silent as to that particular detail,” said Gurrola.​

But it does make it clear there will be consequences for those who disobey it.​

A $250 fine for first time offenders​, $500 for a second citation ​and a $1,000 fine for any after that. ​

“We’re seeing an increase in numbers compared to other cities locally and as we begin to move into phase two and businesses begin to reopen there may be a sense in the public that the risk is gone,” said Gurrola. “On the contrary, the risk is still there.”​

“It’s just to protect our residents and protect themselves as business owners too, it’s very important for our community,” said Olivia Trujillo, Arvin council member.​

We reached out to the city’s councilmembers; while we didn’t hear back from everyone, councilmember Trujillo believes she knows how the vote will go.

“I know it will be unanimous, only because of the council we have right now,” said Trujillo. “We’re in the same mindset of protecting our community and staff.”​

Trujillo also shared she is proposing a mask requirement for all shoppers in Arvin​.

​The ordinance must receive a 4 out of 5 votes to pass. ​If it passes it will take effect immediately and expire June 9.​

