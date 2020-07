ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) – The City of Arvin has announced it will distribute free masks to the community. The city said this Saturday, July 11 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., residents can drive through and pick up free masks at GITS park, located at Bear Mtn. Blvd. and Walnut Dr.

There is a limit of 10 masks per car, said the City of Arvin.